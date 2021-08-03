ShippingWatch

A part of Watch Media

Maersk estimated to have war chest in the range of USD 30 billion

The funds will not be used for more vessels, but what then is Maersk planning to spend the estimated USD 30 billion in its war chest on following the announcement that the full-year result in 2021 will be significantly higher than what was expected just a couple of months ago?

Photo: Nanna Navntoft
BY

Maersk has slowly but surely added upwards of USD 30 billion to its war chest, which represents funds that the company can decide to spend on investments or acquisitions of new companies.

Estimates of the swelling spoils stem from the international investment bank Jefferies, which only just managed to project an annual result of USD 20 billion for the Danish shipping conglomerate last night, before Maersk came out to report that it could very well end up with a result of USD 19.5 billion.

Read the whole article

Get 14 days free access.
No credit card required.

Get full access for you and your coworkers.

Start a free company trial today

More from ShippingWatch

BP's sales grow, earnings drop

Foto: LUKE MACGREGOR/REUTERS / X01981

The oil giant wasn't able to keep pace with 2021's first quarter, though the company remains far ahead of its USD 17.5 billion deficit from the second quarter of 2020.

Further reading

Related articles

Trial banner

Latest news

  1. Shipowner Danaos secures contracts at high rates through next year
  2. With two fatalities, shadow war escalates to new dramatic stage for shipping companies
  3. High freight rates in container market drive up consumer prices
  4. Maersk estimated to have war chest in the range of USD 30 billion
  5. BP's sales grow, earnings drop
  6. Restructured Valaris eyes beginning of upturn after pandemic
  7. Transocean expects drilling market to improve in 2022
  8. Maersk upgrades its full year expectations massively
  9. US furniture shipper sues Cosco and MSC for "manipulating" container market
  10. Delta variant brings uncertainty to prospects of tanker upturn
  11. Scan Global Logistics closes in on new acquisition
  12. Maersk Tankers and Cargill's bunker venture is operational and now has a name
  13. WinGD initiates research project to bet on ammonia and methanol
  14. Subsea 7 boosts bet on offshore wind with new acquisition
  15. Petoro sends more than USD 6 billion into Norway's Petroleum Fund
  16. Inmarsat to attract maritime customers with new satellite communications network
  17. US blames Iran for ship attack, plans ‘appropriate response’
  18. Hapag-Lloyd upgrades its full-year forecast
  19. Profits dip at World Fuel Services despite progress in first half of the year
  20. Leadership Chats: René Kofod Olsen views technology as a complement not a replacement

Jobs

See all jobs

See all jobs