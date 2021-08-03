Maersk estimated to have war chest in the range of USD 30 billion

Maersk has slowly but surely added upwards of USD 30 billion to its war chest, which represents funds that the company can decide to spend on investments or acquisitions of new companies.

Estimates of the swelling spoils stem from the international investment bank Jefferies, which only just managed to project an annual result of USD 20 billion for the Danish shipping conglomerate last night, before Maersk came out to report that it could very well end up with a result of USD 19.5 billion.