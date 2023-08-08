ShippingWatch
Hafnia orders its first green tankers

The tanker carrier has ordered four MR tankers that will be able to sail on green methanol. ”We have to act now to decarbonize the maritime industry,” says Hafnia.
Photo: Hafnia
Photo: Hafnia
by DAG HOLMSTAD

For the first time, Hafnia places a ship order for the construction of four green tankers that will be able to sail on green methanol. 

