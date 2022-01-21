ShippingWatch

"Fossil" ships to be part of Norden's fleet for many years to come

Shipping line Norden wants all ships to be able to sail on green fuels in 2030. Until then, the company is not through with buying fossil-fueled ships, head of climate solutions tells ShippingWatch.

Tanker and dry bulk carrier Norden has a goal of an entire fleet able to sail on green fuels in 2030.

Prior to that, the Danish carrier will still buy ”fossil” ships as technology is still at an early stage, says Norden Head of Logistics and Climate Solutions Adam Nielsen in an interview with ShippingWatch.

