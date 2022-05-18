ShippingWatch

A part of Watch Media

Norden upgrades again – expects profit approaching USD 420m

Few weeks after presenting its Q1 financials, shipping company Norden once again raises its guidance for 2022.

Photo: PR / Norden
BY

Danish dry bulk and tanker company Norden once again raises its financial guidance for 2022.

The upgrade comes only three weeks after the strengthened tanker market had the carrier dial up its expectations of the current year.

Already a subscriber? Log in.

Read the whole article

Get access for 14 days for free.
No credit card is needed, and you will not be automatically signed up for a paid subscription after the free trial.

  • Access all locked articles
  • Receive our daily newsletters
  • Access our app
An error has occured. Please try again later.

Get full access for you and your coworkers.

Start a free company trial today

More from ShippingWatch

Ane Uggla calls for policymakers to act on CO2 emissions

Foto: Gregers Tycho

Ane Uggla, chair of the A.P. Moller Foundation, which is behind the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping, calls for political action regarding CO2 emissions a few weeks before the next meeting in the IMO’s climate committee, MEPC.

Further reading

Related articles

Latest news

  1. MPA still investigates contaminated bunker oil – 81 ships affected
  2. Carriers and investors predict major investments with large offshore wind plan: "We need to get started now"
  3. Shanghai's reopening may lead to increased pressure on capacity
  4. Historic green energy push: European quartet to ramp up North Sea offshore wind capacity tenfold
  5. Sembcorp had "landmark" Maersk order in early 2022
  6. Large bottlenecks in Northern European ports prompt delays for carriers
  7. Leak: EU to build wide-scale fuel network as alternative to Russian gas
  8. Ane Uggla calls for policymakers to act on CO2 emissions
  9. Norden upgrades again – expects profit approaching USD 420m
  10. CMA CGM to buy stake in Air France-KLM – enters strategic partnership
  11. Central EU committee approves carbon quotas for shipping
  12. Sovcomflot divests from sanctioned tanker fleet
  13. Esvagt turns deep deficit into black figures
  14. Eastern Pacific wants to capture CO2 from two tankers
  15. Russian shutdown of gas to EU countries causes sold-out markets for LNG ships
  16. New strategy could lead to green acquisitions by Bunker Holding
  17. New disruptions threaten carriers on US west coast: "We need to be flexible"
  18. Wrist forecasts marked growth this year after modest progress in 2021
  19. United Heavy Lift orders ships in China
  20. Bunker Holding CEO: We'll have our second-best financial result to date

See all

Job

See all jobs

See all jobs