DFDS is unfazed by competition from Irish Ferries in the English Channel

Your trial for ShippingWatch has now started

With your free trial you get:

Full access to all locked articles on ShippingWatch.

Full access to our app. Get it on or .

Daily newsletter and ongoing top-newsletters. You can unsubscribe and subscribe to our newsletters anytime.

When your trial period expires

You will not be transferred to a paid subscription.

You will continue to receive our newsletters after the trial period expires. You can unsubscribe at the bottom of each newsletter.