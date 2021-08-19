DFDS is unfazed by competition from Irish Ferries in the English Channel

Even though Irish Ferries is making moves to gain market shares on the lucrative Dover-Calais route in the English Channel from DFDS and P&O Ferries, DFDS is experiencing no impact from the added competition.
"We haven't felt the impact from Irish Ferries at the present time. They've deployed a single ship, and in terms of freight, it would appear that they haven't received much attention," says DFDS Chief Executive Torben Carlsen to ShippingWatch.
