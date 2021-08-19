ShippingWatch

DFDS is unfazed by competition from Irish Ferries in the English Channel

Irish Ferries is now competing with DFDS and P&O Ferries on the lucrative Dover-Calais route in the English Channel. We've won market shares, DFDS' chief executive tells ShippingWatch.

Port Dover and a DFDS ferry. Photo: Sojka Libor/AP/Ritzau Scanpix
BY

Even though Irish Ferries is making moves to gain market shares on the lucrative Dover-Calais route in the English Channel from DFDS and P&O Ferries, DFDS is experiencing no impact from the added competition.

"We haven't felt the impact from Irish Ferries at the present time. They've deployed a single ship, and in terms of freight, it would appear that they haven't received much attention," says DFDS Chief Executive Torben Carlsen to ShippingWatch.

