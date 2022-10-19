ShippingWatch

EU’s sanctions against Russia risk ensnaring more oil tankers

The EU sanctions on Russian oil may deprive a significant number of tanker operators of basic industry insurance, thereby constituting a potential threat to US efforts to prevent oil supply problems.

Photo: Bjoern Kils/Reuters/Ritzau Scanpix
By Alberto Nardelli, Christopher Condon and Alaric Nightingale, bloomberg news

The European Union’s latest sanctions on Russian petroleum could end up depriving a swath of the world’s tanker fleet of industry standard insurance, a move that threatens to undermine US efforts to avert an oil supply shock.

The bloc’s eighth round of sanctions state that if a tanker owner transports Russian crude above an agreed price threshold, their ship would be prohibited from getting EU services needed to ship the commodity, such as insurance, “in the future.” Owners could avoid that fate by agreeing to transport oil that’s been bought at a capped price.

