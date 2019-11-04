Pirates kidnap seafarers in two attacks off the coast of West Africa

Log in to read our articles
Welcome to ShippingWatch. A part of our content is exclusive and reserved for our users.
Try us for 14 days
Try a trial subscription for access to our quality journalism
Nine crew members have been kidnapped after pirates attacked Norwegian ship off the coast of Benin. And few days later, pirates have kidnapped four crew members from a Greek ship in the same region, reports Reuters.
Welcome to ShippingWatch. A part of our content is exclusive and reserved for our users.
Try a trial subscription for access to our quality journalism